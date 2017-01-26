National
Several State Department Officials Quit Their Jobs Following Rex Tillerson’s Appointment

7 hours ago

Source: BEN STANSALL / Getty


Senior officials at the State Department could smell blood in the water, and with the gangsterism admired by anyone who has ever wanted to pull a cannabis-smoking news-anchor move (see below), they all said, “Bye, Felicia” to their jobs rather than work under President Donald Trump.


According to the Washington Post, what makes it even more gangster is that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was actually in the State Department headquarters Wednesday, checking out his new digs, when news came out that three top officials had suddenly resigned.

“Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry O. Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions” have all announced that they will be leaving their current posts, the Post reports. Undersecretary of State for Management Patrick Kennedy had previously announced that he would be retiring at the end of the month.

 

READ MORE: TheRoot.com

Article Courtesy of The Washington Post and The Root

Picture Courtesy of Ben Stansall and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of KTVA-TV Anchorage, AK, YouTube, and The Root

Photos