Mexico to the U.S.: We’re NOT Paying for That Wall!!!

In an address to his nation Wednesday, Mexico Presidentsays his country will not pay forwall along U.S.-Mexico border.

During his national address, Peña Nieto expressed his “regret” over Trump’s calling for the immediate building of a southern border wall, saying he will “reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall.”

Peña Nieto, who did not answer reports regarding his scheduled visit to Washington D.C., said Mexico “offers and deserves respect” and said he will decide on the next steps his administration will take in regards to future bilateral talks with the U.S.

Earlier Wednesday, an unnamed official not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, told the Associated Press that Peña Nieto’s administration was “considering” canceling the Jan. 31 visit to the United States.

