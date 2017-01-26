National
Mexico to the U.S.: We’re NOT Paying for That Wall!!!

10 hours ago

In an address to his nation Wednesday, Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto says his country will not pay for President Trump’s wall along U.S.-Mexico border.

During his national address, Peña Nieto expressed his “regret” over Trump’s calling for the immediate building of a southern border wall, saying he will “reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall.”

Peña Nieto, who did not answer reports regarding his scheduled visit to Washington D.C., said Mexico “offers and deserves respect” and said he will decide on the next steps his administration will take in regards to future bilateral talks with the U.S.

Earlier Wednesday, an unnamed official not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, told the Associated Press that Peña Nieto’s administration was “considering” canceling the Jan. 31 visit to the United States.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of USA Today and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Alfredo Estrella and Getty Images

