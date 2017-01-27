Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King And Ruth Negga Cover ‘Vanity Fair’

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King And Ruth Negga Cover ‘Vanity Fair’

This beautiful and talented melanin display is wonderful!

2 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

With all of the recent #BlackGirlMagic that has conquered Hollywood lately, it was perfectly fitting to have some of the most beautiful black women and also talented black actresses, all grace the cover of a major magazine. Vanity Fair has made a bold stance with its latest cover that features a healthy dose of unbridled melanin.

Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King and Ruth Negga all stun on the cover of Vanity Fair and it is definitely a sight to behold. Covering the magazine’s annual Hollywood issue, that also features actresses Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams and more, the beautiful quartet of black women have all starred in some of the most critically and financially successful films of 2016.

As The Root reports, the gorgeous cover was shot by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz and features each actress in a couture gown that harkens back to the days of old Hollywood glamour. Negga and Monae (along with Stone, Portman and Adams) all star in recent Academy Award-nominated films, which were announced earlier this week.

The cover is a notable change from many past Hollywood issues that failed to include much diversity. The fact that these talented women of color were included this year proves to be a step in the right direction that Hollywood should continue in its quest for equality and inclusion.

You can check out the Vanity Fair Hollywood issue when it hits newsstands on February 7th.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2923389/india-arie-letter-to-chrisette-michele/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2923431/paula-patton-robin-thicke-domestic-abuse/

Aja Naomi King , celebrity news , entertainment news , janelle monae , Lupita Nyong'o , magazine covers , movie news , Ruth Negga , vanity fair

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King And Ruth Negga Cover ‘Vanity Fair’

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 weeks ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 weeks ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 2 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 5 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Guess Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Member…
 6 months ago
Breaking News: 7 officers shot; 3 feared dead…
 6 months ago
Photos