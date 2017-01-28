One Cleveland mother is expecting a big tax return, about $7,000.

“I feel like I should get my money back right away,” said Chandra Peoples.

Peoples has three kids and is taking advantage of the earned income credit. She won’t get her return until at least February 15th.

“Usually pay my car insurance, and I do my rental insurance in one lump sum for the year. Those are due in the end of February. I’m not exactly sure if that’s going to get paid on time this year,” Peoples said.

http://www.cleveland19.com/story/34367469/tax-returns-could-be-delayed

