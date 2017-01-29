Brooklyn Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Muslim Ban

Photo by

National
Home > National

Brooklyn Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Muslim Ban

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly says the ban “violates the rights to Due Process and Equal Protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution.”

19 hours ago

Brandee Sanders
Leave a comment

A Brooklyn federal judge put a temporary ban on an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on Saturday that was put in place to prevent Syrian refugees and travelers from Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. According to the Huffington Post, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York declared that the ban “violates the rights to Due Process and Equal Protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution.”

From the Huffington Post:

The American Civil Liberties Union, immigrants’ rights groups and refugee relief organizations had filed the action in federal court Saturday morning on behalf of two Iraqi nationals who were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, asking for a declaration that the order is unconstitutional and requesting an injunction to prevent its implementation against other travelers who may be equally harmed.

“The petitioners have a strong likelihood of success in establishing that the removal of the petitioners and others similarly situated violates the rights to Due Process and Equal Protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution,” U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York wrote in her order.

The legal action named Trump in his official capacity as president, as well as the Department of Homeland Security and other high-ranking officials. Although temporary and subject to appeal, it represents the first major constitutional setback faced by the new administration.

ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt says that the ruling will protect people from other countries who have permission to be in the U.S. “This ruling preserves the status quo and ensures that people who have been granted permission to be in this country are not illegally removed off U.S. soil,” he told the Huffington Post.

The executive order sparked nationwide protests and outrage on social media.

According to the Huffington Post, federal judges in Seattle and Virginia also issued orders to temporarily block the ban.

SOURCE: Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Our Difficult First Week With President Donald Trump

Americans Will Ultimately Foot The Bill For Trump’s Wall

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

airports , Ann Donnelly , brooklyn , Donald Trump , Immigration , JFK Airport , muslim , Muslim Ban , Muslims

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Guess Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Member…
 7 months ago
Breaking News: 7 officers shot; 3 feared dead…
 7 months ago
Photos