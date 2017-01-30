Roland Martin in Cincy Thursday For Free Black History Event!

Be sure to catch TVOne’s Roland Martin Thursday February 2nd at Zion Baptist Church for a black history community lecture. The event is free and open to the public. Martin will talk about ‘the importance and impact of leveraging the Black vote to elect public officials who support the issues of the Black Community.’

Event Info:

When: Thursday February 2nd

Where: Zion Baptist Church 630 Glenwood Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45229

Time: 6-8pm

For more event information or to RSVP click here