Trump Fires Acting Attorney General For Refusing To Enforce Immigration Ban: Report

Photo by

National
Home > National

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General For Refusing To Enforce Immigration Ban: Report

Sally "(Yates) has betrayed the Department of Justice," the White House statement said, writes CNN.

14 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

UPDATED: Jan. 30, 9:26 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Monday fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for “refusing to enforce a legal order” that bans immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, reports CNN.

A White House statement accused Yates of betraying the Department of Justice, the report says:

Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has been named new acting attorney general, the White House said.

The dramatic move came soon after CNN reported Yates told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

The move set up a clash between the White House and Yates, who was appointed by President Barack Obama and was set to serve until Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, is confirmed.

SOURCE: CNN

Obama Supports Protesters Against Trump’s Travel Ban

Former president Barack Obama released a statement Monday that supported protesters against President Donald Trump’s new executive order curbing immigration, reports USA Today.

From USA Today:

Obama’s office released a statement Monday that, while not directly critical of President Trump, did applaud those protesting a travel ban on visitors from seven Muslim countries.

The statement from Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis: “President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. In his final official speech as President, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy — not just during an election but every day.”

[The statement continued,] “Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

Obama’s announcement marked the first time that the former president has criticized the current president, reports CNN.

SOURCE: USA TodayCNN

SEE ALSO:

Barack Obama May Receive $20 Million Advance For Memoir

Barack &amp; Michelle Obama Look Refreshed On Their British Virgin Islands Vacation

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

 

Donald Trump and immigration , President Barack Obama , travel ban , Trump Protests

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 15 hours ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Guess Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Member…
 7 months ago
Photos