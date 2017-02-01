Ready To Speak Out: Kim Kardashian Testifies In Paris Robbery Case

Kim Kardashian is doing what she has to do to get to the bottom of her traumatic Paris robbery

TMZ reports that the recently resurfaced star met up with the judge and French authorities investigating her robbery case and gave them a play by play of what actually went down the night she was tied up and stripped of her jewelry.

As for why Kim didn’t have to travel back to the scene of the crime to speak with authorities, the French system is reportedly vastly different from the U.S. justice system. French judges in criminal cases have the discretion to travel to alleged victims and interview them. Plus the alleged victim is not required to undergo cross-examination.

Out of the 17 men arrested in the sweep, Kim will only be able to identify the two men who broke into her apartment and held her hostage during the robbery. We’ll keep you posted on the latest details.