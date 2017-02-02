OH NO! Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Burglarized & Vandalized

Nicki Minaj’ s week has gone from exciting to super draining.

Just a few days after reuniting with her Young Money comrades, Drake and Lil Wayne, the rapstress had to deal with real life, cash money problems. TMZ reports that Nicki’s L.A. mansion has been burglarized, and over $200K worth of property was stolen amid visible signs of forced entry.

Law enforcement revealed that the $30K-a-month home was completely trashed on the inside when they arrived; suspects flipped furniture and items all over the house, almost as if they were looking for something. Police also believe the crime may have been committed by someone who knows Nicki personally.

The burglars reportedly made off with a ton of jewelry and other property. They even vandalized certain items in the house, destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles and more…not to mention they cut up Nicki’s clothing.

As of now, there are no suspects in the robbery, but police are looking for any surveillance video of the culprit. Where’s Meek Mill when you need him?