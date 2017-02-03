Features
WTF! Florida Woman Films Herself Performing Oral Sex In A Courthouse

Find out the disturbing details.

9 hours ago

Social media has given everyone and their mom the freedom to share whatever they want with the world, regardless if it’s appropriate or not.

One woman took her thirst for recording and posting to the next level by filming herself performing oral sex on a man inside a Florida courthouse before posting it on Twitter. Brittney Jones shared the gross video of herself at the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida, where she was facing a judge on unrelated charges.

According to the Daily Mail, she captioned the graphic video, “Just found a way to get out of trouble.” The 26-year-old also joked on social media, “That damn tongue got me in trouble again lol.” Authorities say the man in the 34-second video, which was caught on courthouse surveillance, may be a security guard there. Jones, who was initially at the court to face charges on possession of drug paraphernalia, smuggling contraband into jail and violation of probation, was sentenced to time served and was fined after spending two days in prison in relation to those charges.

This isn’t the first time Jones was blasted for posting sexually inappropriate content online. A video of her performing a sex act on a man circulated on Facebook in 2015. Her grandmother says that Jones has a son and “I would hate for him to turn on TV and see his mom. That’s very very upsetting to me.”

No word on whether Jones or the man will be charged, but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Watch the video here. Warning: it’s graphic.

