Here’s How Mathew Knowles Found Out About Beyoncé’s Pregnancy

It seemed as though Mathew Knowles ‘ relationship with Beyoncé was finally getting back to a good space when she featured him on her Lemonade Visual Album. But judging by the former manager’s recent claims about not knowing that his eldest daughter was pregnant , he and Bey’s relationship may be more bitter than sweet.

Knowles chatted with The Insider‘s Debbie Matenopoulos last week and revealed, “I was shocked. Let me tell you what happened. I got a first text, and I was like, ‘Why is this person saying congratulations?’ Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He was like, ‘Go to the web.’ I didn’t know myself.”

Despite his initial shock, the Texas Southern professor says he thinks his daughter’s announcement was “smart,” adding, “That was very smart that she did it rather than someone else, [like] the media, doing it. So I think that was a really smart move on her part. It was strategy. There’s more to come.”

He told Matenopoulos, “I was like ‘B,’ [and] she said, ‘Hi, Dad.’ I was like, ‘You’re okay?’ Because she sounded a little tired because she’s working on the Grammy performance. We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation. [But] I’m not gonna tell you all of that.”

Along with her three heartbeats in tow, Queen Bey is currently gearing up for a performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.