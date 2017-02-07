Here’s How Drake Feels About Donald Trump

Drake is the king of sneak dissing , but his latest shade thrown during his show in London has everyone talking.

On Sunday, during the last London stop of his The Boys Meets World Tour, he made a political statement about America’s new Head of State, Donald Trump. He told the crowd, “For some reason in my room, they have the TV set to CNN. Every day I wake up and see all this bullshit going in the world, people trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other.”

He continued on, “So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people singing songs. My proudest moment, if you take a look around at this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places, and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life and more music.”

It was the end of his message that really made people assume that Drake was taking shots at Trump. He said, “If you think one man can tear this world apart, you’re out of your mother fucking mind. It’s on us to keep this shit together. Fuck that man.”

Drake on Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/1sCRKtPRBg — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 6, 2017

Was this Drake’s way of denouncing the new President? You be the judge.