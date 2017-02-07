Charles Butler Explains Significance of ‘The Blood,’ Talks Declining Invitation To Perform For Trump [VIDEO]

Charles Butler Explains Significance of ‘The Blood,’ Talks Declining Invitation To Perform For Trump [VIDEO]

On February 10 at 7:30 p.m., Charles Butler & Trinity will record their next album live at The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square (9033 Central Ave) in Capitol Heights, MD where the Sanctuary will also release their new Brandon Maclin-produced single, “Heaven!”

Butler and Maclin dropped by Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark to talk about the free 2-in-1 night event, noting that one of Butler’s singles, “The Blood” (in preparation for a little history on Jesus this Easter), drops February 10 as well.

In between music talk, some reminiscing and praising “The Blood,” Butler also shared his reaction to his recent Stellar Award nominations and explained why he declined an invitation to perform at Donald Trump’s Inaugural Ball.

Press play up top and see photos from Charles Butler and Brandon Maclin’s visit to Sound of Praise below!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP_Hx2ylMVt/?taken-by=charlesbutlerjr

 


Photos