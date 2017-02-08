Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web Series, ‘Tremaine The Playboy’

Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web Series, 'Tremaine The Playboy'

By the looks of the trailer, this is definitely going to be messy.

Danielle Jennings
Just when you thought the celebrity dating show era was a thing of the past, here comes VH1 and Trey Songz to prove otherwise. It was just announced that the R&B star has teamed up with VH1 to star in his own reality dating web series, complete with a mansion, a house full of thirsty women, late night hookups and catfights galore.

VH1 revealed big news today, as the cable network announced its new reality dating web series Tremaine The Playboy, starring none other than “Mr. Steal Yo Girl” himself, R&B singer Trey Songz. If you were longing for the days of Flavor Of Love or For The Love Of Ray J, VH1 has you covered because this series promises the same over-the-top antics of dating shows past.

Lately fans have been expecting new music from Trey Songz not a dating show, but alas it’s here and it will air exclusively online at TremaineThePlayboy.com. In addition to releasing the super-sized trailer of the series, VH1 also provided a lengthy synopsis of the show and it will definitely be what you’ve come to expect of VH1 shows.

The official synopsis reads:

Trey is Tremaine, the latest eligible bachelor on a conquest to find his perfect match. It’s all fun and dancing at the opening rose ceremony, but as soon as love hits the fan, other emotions run wild. Finding love is a tricky beast to tackle, especially in a house full of singles trying to win over the R&B heartthrob.

To celebrate #14DaysOfLove, VH1 is teaming up with Trey Songz to offer fans a first-look at his wild pursuit to find his soulmate in the ridiculous Tremaine the Playboy. Following the exclusive look on VH1 digital platforms, episodes of Tremaine the Playboy will continue to air on TremaineThePlayboy.com.

The series will be hosted by VH1 alumni Draya Michele of Basketball Wives LA fame and Steelo Brim. You can check out the full trailer of Tremaine The Playboy BELOW:


 

Photos