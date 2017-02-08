Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled





In the world of celebrity couples, this rarely happens.

2 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Late last year when former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and his wife Larsa decided to divorce, many were left surprised as the couple have been married for almost 20 years and share four children. Things actually got pretty messy, with accusations of Larsa cheating with rapper Future and allegations of domestic violence complete with 911 calls. Well now it appears that a new year has brought a change of heart to the couple, as it is being reported that they have officially reconciled.

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Scottie Pippen and wife Larsa are officially working on their marriage despite the divorce filing that occurred last fall. According to the report, Scottie never moved out of their shared home during the breakup and was simply in Chicago working while they were estranged.

Things are apparently so good between the couple that they are now going out in public together. On February 6, they were at dinner and took a picture with Kourtney Kardashian, LL Cool J and Richard Weitz at favored LA spot The Nice Guy. The Pippen’s have also taken to their respective social media accounts to let the world know about their current relationship status, with Larsa showcasing a massive 14-carat diamond ring from Scottie on Snapchat that she captioned her “Valentine’s present,” while he posted a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

However, despite everything looking like its back on track, the divorce filing initiated by Scottie last October is still pending. This could simply be because he hasn’t gotten around to the paperwork side of things or the couple is waiting to make sure things are totally solid.

You can check out Larsa’s gorgeous ring from Scottie and his sweet throwback photo BELOW:

Photos