Top Twitter Reactions To Billionaire Betsy DeVos Confirmation As Education Secretary

The Senate on Tuesday confirmedas education secretary, approving the beleaguered nominee “with the help of a historic tie-breaking vote from Vice President,” reports

It was the first time that a vice president has been summoned to the Capitol to break a tie on a cabinet nomination, according to the Senate historian. Taking the gavel as the vote deadlocked at 50-50, Mr. Pence, a former member of the House, declared his vote for Ms. DeVos before announcing that Mr. Trump’s nominee for education secretary had been confirmed.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the confirmation of DeVos, who as The Times notes, “has devoted much of her life to expanding educational choice through charter schools and vouchers, but has limited experience with the public school system.”

Critics protested the nomination because daughter-in-law of Amway cofounder Richard DeVos—who Forbes estimates is worth $5.1 billion––has had little-to-no involvement in the nation’s public schools.

Very important to get your DeVos jokes in while people can still read — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) February 7, 2017

Elementary math under Betsy Devos

Q: Ned and Sheryl each have 4 apples. Who has more apples?

A: Whomever Mike Pence decides has more apples. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 7, 2017

Spelling Matters … #boycottbudwiser, a very good reason to reject Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education. #NoDeVos pic.twitter.com/mc7eKS9iUg — bэnnydiэgø 📎 (@bennydiego) February 6, 2017

Betsy DeVos, the billionaire President Donald Trump nominated for Education Secretary, passed the senate committee process on Tuesday afternoon, advancing to a full vote in the Senate, The New York Times reports.

Republicans cleared the path for DeVos with a party-line vote of 12, while 11 Democrats voted against her. Democratic committee members previously delayed voting efforts in order to review paperwork DeVos submitted to the Office of Government Ethics, the Huffington Post reports.

On Tuesday, DeVos was accused of plagiarizing two quotes on a written questionnaire submitted to the appointing committee.

DeVos’s confirmation process has been heavily contended. Multiple Democrats on the committee, including Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Ma.) and Sen. Al Franken (D-Mn.) used the first few days of deliberations to grill DeVos about her qualifications, or lack thereof.

DeVos, an advocate of private and charter schools, has never held a formal position in the public school system and is a known opponent of teachers’ unions. Several protests urging a recall of DeVos’s nomination have broken out across the country and civil rights groups have also spoken out in dissent.

