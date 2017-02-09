National
Home > National

Stephen Curry Blasts Under Armour CEO For Praising Donald Trump

19 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment
2016 NBA Finals - Game Four

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The Golden State Warriors point guard shared some choice words about Kevin Plank’s comments about POTUS in a recent interview.

 

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry slammed Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank Wednesday for referring to President Donald Trump as an “asset” during an interview, reports The Mercury News.

From The Mercury News:

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country.

“I agree with that description,” [Stephen] Curry said [in response to Plank’s comments,] “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset.

…Curry, one of the most popular endorsers of Under Armour products [who has a contract with them that runs through 2024,] said he was surprised to see the CEO praising Trump…“If there is a situation where I can look at myself in the mirror and say they [the company] don’t have my best intentions, they don’t have the right attitude about taking care of people,” Curry said. “If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am.”

The basketball star said he talked over the phone with Plank, who explained the comment was made about Trump from a business perspective, reports Business Insider.

SOURCE: The Mercury NewsBusiness Insider

SEE ALSO:

Steph &amp; Ayesha Curry Jet Set To Hawaii For A Family Vacation

Stephen Curry, Coach Steve Kerr Fined $25,000 For Game 6 Outburst

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of The Mercury News, Business Insider, and NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of Ronald Martinez, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

donald trump administration , DONALD TRUMP AND BLACKS , Steph Curry , Stephen curry , Under Armour

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 week ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos