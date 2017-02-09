Stephen Curry Blasts Under Armour CEO For Praising Donald Trump

The Golden State Warriors point guard shared some choice words about Kevin Plank’s comments about POTUS in a recent interview.

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry slammed Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank Wednesday for referring to President Donald Trump as an “asset” during an interview, reports The Mercury News.

From The Mercury News:

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country.

“I agree with that description,” [Stephen] Curry said [in response to Plank’s comments,] “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset.

…Curry, one of the most popular endorsers of Under Armour products [who has a contract with them that runs through 2024,] said he was surprised to see the CEO praising Trump…“If there is a situation where I can look at myself in the mirror and say they [the company] don’t have my best intentions, they don’t have the right attitude about taking care of people,” Curry said. “If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am.”

The basketball star said he talked over the phone with Plank, who explained the comment was made about Trump from a business perspective, reports Business Insider.

