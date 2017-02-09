Stephen Curry Blasts Under Armour CEO For Praising Donald Trump

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty
The Golden State Warriors point guard shared some choice words about Kevin Plank’s comments about POTUS in a recent interview.
Golden State Warriors star point guard slammed Under Armour CEO Stephen Curry Kevin Plank Wednesday for referring to President Donald Trump as an “asset” during an interview, reports . The Mercury News
From
The Mercury News:
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country.
“I agree with that description,” [Stephen] Curry said [in response to Plank’s comments,] “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset .
…Curry, one of the most popular endorsers of Under Armour products [who has a contract with them that runs through 2024,] said he was surprised to see the CEO praising Trump…“If there is a situation where I can look at myself in the mirror and say they [the company] don’t have my best intentions, they don’t have the right attitude about taking care of people,” Curry said. “If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am.”
The basketball star said he talked over the phone with Plank, who explained the comment was made about Trump from a business perspective, reports
. Business Insider
SOURCE: The Mercury News, Business Insider
SEE ALSO:
Steph & Ayesha Curry Jet Set To Hawaii For A Family Vacation
Stephen Curry, Coach Steve Kerr Fined $25,000 For Game 6 Outburst
ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com
Article Courtesy of The Mercury News, Business Insider, and NewsOne
Picture Courtesy of Ronald Martinez, Getty Images, and NewsOne
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]
34 photos Launch gallery
1. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
1 of 34
2. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
2 of 34
3. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
3 of 34
4. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
4 of 34
5. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
5 of 34
6. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
6 of 34
7. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
7 of 34
8. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
8 of 34
9. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
9 of 34
10. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
10 of 34
11. 615054804
Source:Getty
11 of 34
12. 14793923910861
Source:Getty
12 of 34
13. 14793923954045
Source:Getty
13 of 34
14. 14782851646054
Source:Getty
14 of 34
15. 14793923985999
Source:Getty
15 of 34
16. 1479392405235
Source:Getty
16 of 34
17. 14793924107899
Source:Getty
17 of 34
18. 1479392453568
Source:Getty
18 of 34
19. 14793924539387
Source:Getty
19 of 34
20. 14793924566295
Source:Getty
20 of 34
21. 14793924599534
Source:Getty
21 of 34
22. 619217332
Source:Getty
22 of 34
23. 14793924633618
Source:Getty
23 of 34
24. 14793924657306
Source:Getty
24 of 34
25. 619217240
Source:Getty
25 of 34
26. 14793924755749
Source:Getty
26 of 34
27. 14793924763919
Source:Getty
27 of 34
28. 619217216
Source:Getty
28 of 34
29. 14793924836638
Source:Getty
29 of 34
30. 14793924975342
Source:Getty
30 of 34
31. 14793925054612
Source:Getty
31 of 34
32. 14793925078206
Source:Getty
32 of 34
33. 14782852594006
Source:Getty
33 of 34
34. 14793925147992
Source:Getty
34 of 34