This Will Get You Kicked Out the Family According to Anthony Anderson [VIDEO]

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Anthony Anderson explains why one should NEVER do this while playing Spades

There are just some things that make the Black experience in America universal, and comedians often remind us just how much we have in common despite age, socioeconomic status or regional differences.

While in Houston for Super Bowl weekend, our Online Editor Bobby Pen caught up with Host of the 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Anthony Anderson for a fun game of “Black Card Revoked.” Watch the clip below to see the “Black-ish star share his love for purple drink, Easter Sunday, What Future might do if Metro Boomin’ don’t trust you, plus more. Comedian Nephew Tommy (of the Steve Harvey Morning Show) joins Anderson to test their knowledge of all things black.

