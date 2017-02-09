Katherine Jackson ‘Tired Of Being Frightened,’ Says Nephew Abuses Her

Photo by

National
Home > National

Katherine Jackson ‘Tired Of Being Frightened,’ Says Nephew Abuses Her

The 86-year-old mother of the Jackson clan claims her nephew-in-law has been doing her wrong for years.

6 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

The 86-year-old matriarch of the Jacksons, Katherine Jackson, has asked for a restraining order against her husband Joe Jackson’s brother’s son, her driver for many years.

Katherine, mother of pop superstars Michael, Janet, Jermaine and six other talented children, is accusing her nephew-in-law, Trent Jackson, of elder abuse, including holding her hostage, yelling at her, and keeping her from speaking with her children.

The New York Daily News reports that Jackson, asked for a restraining order on Wednesday against Trent, claiming that as her driver, he “manipulated and intimidated her” for years and accessed her bank accounts without permission.

The court granted a temporary restraining order, prohibiting Trent from entering her home, using her credit cards or coming within 100 yards of her.

She has had enough, her health is fragile and she is tired of being frightened,” the paperwork filed by her lawyer said.

The papers also allege that Trent, 52, stopped Katherine’s connection to the outside world.

Trent was supposed to be her driver, but over time (he) has infiltrated Mrs. Jackson’s business and personal affairs, even referring to himself as her ‘house manager,’” the filing states.

Trent has made it his business to regulate Mrs. Jackson’s interactions with her children — screening phone calls, not relaying messages, now allowing privacy during visits or phone calls,” it claims.

The filing also accuses Trent of tricking Mama Jackson into taking a trip to Indiana and kept her there for more than a month; it alleges that he yells at her and has a key to her bedroom, where he opens her door with no regard to her privacy.

It says that “Mrs. Jackson has to hide in her closet to speak to her kids so she can speak freely.

Katherine Jackson reportedly took a trip to London so that her team could fire Trent and remove him from her guesthouse. She says she did so because she feared physical harm for firing her nephew.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO: 

Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy at Age 50

Why Joseph Fiennes Will Not Be Playing Michael Jackson In British TV Series

Elder Abuse , Joe Jackson , katherine jackson , michael jackson , Restraining Order , Trent Jackson

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Katherine Jackson ‘Tired Of Being Frightened,’ Says Nephew Abuses Her

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 week ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos