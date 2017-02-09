Katherine Jackson ‘Tired Of Being Frightened,’ Says Nephew Abuses Her

The 86-year-old matriarch of the Jacksons, Katherine Jackson, has asked for a restraining order against her husband Joe Jackson’s brother’s son, her driver for many years.

Katherine, mother of pop superstars Michael, Janet, Jermaine and six other talented children, is accusing her nephew-in-law, Trent Jackson, of elder abuse, including holding her hostage, yelling at her, and keeping her from speaking with her children.

The New York Daily News reports that Jackson, asked for a restraining order on Wednesday against Trent, claiming that as her driver, he “manipulated and intimidated her” for years and accessed her bank accounts without permission.

The court granted a temporary restraining order, prohibiting Trent from entering her home, using her credit cards or coming within 100 yards of her.

“She has had enough, her health is fragile and she is tired of being frightened,” the paperwork filed by her lawyer said.

The papers also allege that Trent, 52, stopped Katherine’s connection to the outside world.

“Trent was supposed to be her driver, but over time (he) has infiltrated Mrs. Jackson’s business and personal affairs, even referring to himself as her ‘house manager,’” the filing states.

“Trent has made it his business to regulate Mrs. Jackson’s interactions with her children — screening phone calls, not relaying messages, now allowing privacy during visits or phone calls,” it claims.

The filing also accuses Trent of tricking Mama Jackson into taking a trip to Indiana and kept her there for more than a month; it alleges that he yells at her and has a key to her bedroom, where he opens her door with no regard to her privacy.

It says that “Mrs. Jackson has to hide in her closet to speak to her kids so she can speak freely.”

Katherine Jackson reportedly took a trip to London so that her team could fire Trent and remove him from her guesthouse. She says she did so because she feared physical harm for firing her nephew.

