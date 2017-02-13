See Beyonce’s Pregnant Grammy Performance [video]

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

See Beyonce’s Pregnant Grammy Performance [video]

59 mins ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Beyonce made her first public performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards after announcing she was pregnant with twins!

Of course she brought the house down with her performance and looked radiant!  Check it out for yourself!



We Love Blue Ivy Carter

97 photos Launch gallery

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

Continue reading We Love Blue Ivy Carter

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

<ul id="sidebar-home-sidebar" class="xoxo"> <li class="widgetcontainer widget_ione-most_popular"> <h3 class="widgettitle">WHATS TRENDING</h3> <div class="ione-widget-container ione-widget-most_popular"> <ul id="most-popular" class="post-list"> <li><a href="http://mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com/1628754/zach-galifianakis-kappa-alpha-psi/">Guess What Famous White Comedian Is A Member Of A Historically Black Fraternity</a></li> <li><a href="http://mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com/2267941/16-year-old-niagreen-gets-a-beatdown-from-mom-on-facebook-live-for-being-a-thot/">16 Year-Old #NIAGREEN Gets a Beatdown From Mom on Facebook Live For Being a “Thot”</a></li> <li><a href="http://mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com/2265940/mrstealyourgrandma-reminding-us-age-aint-nothin-but-a-number/">#MrStealYourGrandma Reminding Us Age Aint Nothin But a Number!</a></li> <li><a href="http://mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com/1540282/what-ever-happened-to-the-singer-tweet-new-music/">What Ever Happened To The Singer, Tweet?</a></li> </ul>   </div></li> </ul>


Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

23 photos Launch gallery

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Continue reading Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Beyonce , Blue Ivy Carter , Grammys , Jay-Z , performance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 week ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos