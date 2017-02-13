Celeb OMG Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy To Beyoncé

The 59th annual Grammy Awards were last night and while a number of the night’s biggest nominees chose not to attend (Kanye West, Drake, Justin Bieber) the show still managed to have a few memorable moments. One in particular was when the night’s Album of the Year winner was announced and it went to Adele, who decided to use her acceptance speech to dedicate her win to fellow nominee Beyoncé.
As with any awards show, celebrities reacted on social media—and when Adele literally broke her award in half in a gesture of sharing it with Beyoncé, there were several celebrities who voiced their delight.
Some of the best:
