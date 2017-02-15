Features
Home > Features

Wow: This Customer Was Offered Domino’s Pizza With A Side Of Drugs

Pizza...and a little bit more.

23 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

As a customer awaiting your Domino’s order, you usually expect a delicious hot pizza and if you’re lucky, some great customer service. However, one Domino’s customer got a little extra with a calling card from a drug dealer.

This past Friday, February 10, an unidentified Liverpool, England Domino’s delivery person left a contact card offering a customer drugs such as, “Weed, MDMA, pills, ket raw coke & much more.”

The incident was reported to Merseyside Police and is one of many similar incidents supposedly occurring since November. Nina Arnott, a spokesperson for Domino’s, assured the public, “We have suspended the individual in question whilst we investigate this issue in conjunction with Merseyside Police.”

As drug laws continue to be in flux across various states, more conversations are being had about what should and what shouldn’t be legally sold – but, who knew someone would be so bold with their promotional strategies?

The Ten #FreeShia Tweets You Need To Read

16 photos Launch gallery

The Ten #FreeShia Tweets You Need To Read

Continue reading The Ten #FreeShia Tweets You Need To Read

The Ten #FreeShia Tweets You Need To Read

Twitter weighs in on Shia LaBeouf's most recent arrest. <a href="http://variety.com/2017/film/news/shia-labeouf-arrested-new-york-suspicion-assault-1201970468/"><strong>Variety</strong&gt; </a>reports: <em>Actor <a id="auto-tag_shia-labeouf" href="http://variety.com/t/shia-labeouf/">Shia LaBeouf</a> was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly grabbed and pushed a man outside a museum in New York where the “American Honey” star has been protesting the divisions caused by <a id="auto-tag_donald-trump" href="http://variety.com/t/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a>’s presidency.</em> <em>A New York Police Department spokesman said that LaBeouf grabbed at the scarf of a 25-year-old man, “causing a scratch to the man’s face,” and then pushed him, which made the man fall to the ground. Police officers were flagged down, and arrested LaBeouf about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and harassment.</em>

drugs , food , police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos