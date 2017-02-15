Can Adele Be Invited To Your Black Family Barbecue?

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Owen’s comedic remarks were made after Adele honored Beyoncé at the Grammys by praising the Lemonade album despite her own record 25 winning Album of the Year. Guess Owen took this as a cue that all Black people would praise Adele’s gesture…so much that they would invite her to a day of great food and celebration.

However, Twitter responded with criticism, with many claiming Owen didn’t have the right to just invite someone to a Black gathering, even if he himself got certain passes. The tweet below reflects some of the sentiments:

@garyowencomedy 👀 I must of missed the 'Black BBQ' Annual General Meeting when you were appointed Head of RSVP's… FUCK OUTTA HERE KMRCT pic.twitter.com/0O23YbNATp — Teriy Keys, Esq.🇺🇬 (@TeriyKeys) February 13, 2017

On Tuesday, Owen went on The Real talk show to clear things up. He comically asserted that he understands now that just because he might get an invitation to a Black club, doesn’t mean he has the right to invite other White people.

Time will tell if this backlash puts his privileges on edge.