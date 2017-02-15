Can Adele Be Invited To Your Black Family Barbecue?

To some, it appears comedian Gary Owen feels empowered to speak for Black people and a lot of folks aren’t too happy about it. Following the Grammys on Sunday, Owen tweeted this:
Owen’s comedic remarks were made after Adele honored Beyoncé at the Grammys by praising the Lemonade album despite her own record 25 winning Album of the Year. Guess Owen took this as a cue that all Black people would praise Adele’s gesture…so much that they would invite her to a day of great food and celebration.
However, Twitter responded with criticism, with many claiming Owen didn’t have the right to just invite someone to a Black gathering, even if he himself got certain passes. The tweet below reflects some of the sentiments:
On Tuesday, Owen went on The Real talk show to clear things up. He comically asserted that he understands now that just because he might get an invitation to a Black club, doesn’t mean he has the right to invite other White people.
Time will tell if this backlash puts his privileges on edge.
