Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Can Adele Be Invited To Your Black Family Barbecue?

Comedian Gary Owen offers his input.

23 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


To some, it appears comedian Gary Owen feels empowered to speak for Black people and a lot of folks aren’t too happy about it. Following the Grammys on Sunday, Owen tweeted this:

Owen’s comedic remarks were made after Adele honored Beyoncé at the Grammys by praising the Lemonade album despite her own record 25 winning Album of the Year. Guess Owen took this as a cue that all Black people would praise Adele’s gesture…so much that they would invite her to a day of great food and celebration.

However, Twitter responded with criticism, with many claiming Owen didn’t have the right to just invite someone to a Black gathering, even if he himself got certain passes. The tweet below reflects some of the sentiments:

On Tuesday, Owen went on The Real talk show to clear things up. He comically asserted that he understands now that just because he might get an invitation to a Black club, doesn’t mean he has the right to invite other White people.

Time will tell if this backlash puts his privileges on edge.

11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

10 photos Launch gallery

11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

Continue reading 11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

11 Angry Tweets Reacting To Beyonce Losing The Album Of The Year Grammy To Adele

If Beyonce is nominated for a Album of the Year, the Beyhive gathers around their televisions to see if she will snatch the trophy. This time around, they thought Bey was a sure thing, but she lost to Adele. Although she did when Best Urban Contemporary Album and she's won 22 Grammys in total, social media went off after their Queen lost to Adele. Check out what they had to say.

Adele , Beyonce , Gary Owen , twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos