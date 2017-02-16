Cartoonist Hammered For Comparing DeVos To Iconic Civil Rights Painting

From Talking Points Memo:
“My cartoon was about how, in this day and age, decades beyond the civil rights protests, it’s sad that people are still being denied the right to speak freely or do their jobs or enter public buildings because others disagree with who they are or how they think,” he said in the statement. “I’m surprised that some readers see ‘hate’ in this cartoon when I thought I was speaking out against hate.”
Many Twitter users were offended by the cartoon, which they viewed as putting forward a false equivalency between DeVos, who faced questions about her qualifications for a Cabinet position, and a child facing violence for desegregating a school…McCoy apologized if “anyone was offended” by his visual metaphor, but said he wanted to open up a dialogue in what he characterized as a toxic political climate.
The political cartoon published Monday in Illinois outlet the Belleville News-Democrat inspired negative reactions from many Twitter users and public figures including Chelsea Clinton, reports The Huffington Post.
SOURCE: Talking Points Memo, The Huffington Post
