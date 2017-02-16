FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings Of ‘Hidden Figures’ To Close Black History Month

Danielle Jennings

Fresh off the news that it is now the highest-grossing Academy Award-nominated film this year (with $127.5 million and counting,) Hidden Figures continues to inspire little girls everywhere with its incredible true story that is the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic. Since the film has been such a hit and resonated with so many, especially those in the black community, FOX Studios and AMC Theaters have teamed up to offer free screenings of the film to celebrate Black History Month.

Fox & AMC Celebrate Black History Month w/ FREE 'Hidden Figures' Screenings Across the Country https://t.co/0KfSSmxZvx pic.twitter.com/4DrT44n0ft — Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) February 15, 2017

Black History Month may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop celebrating our culture’s contributions and FOX Studios and AMC Theaters apparently agree. They have teamed up to offer free screenings of Hidden Figures across the country to ensure that everyone gets a chance to experience this incredible film.

As reported by Shadow and Act, the three-time Oscar-nominated film for Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture, Hidden Figures will be available to view across the country for free with screenings on February 18 in 14 U.S. cities.

The detailed report further states:

In addition to the screenings taking place on February 18th, 21st Century Fox and AMC Theatres invite school and community groups and non-profit organizations to apply for additional special screenings to be held in their towns. Groups can apply at http://21.cf/HiddenFigures for consideration. The application deadline is February 28, 2017 and winners will be notified in March 2017.

“As we celebrate Black History Month and look ahead to Women’s History Month in March, this story of empowerment and perseverance is more relevant than ever. We at 21CF were inspired by the grassroots movement to bring this film to audiences that wouldn’t otherwise be able to see it – audiences that might include future innovators and barrier-breakers – and we wanted to support and extend that movement,” said Liba Rubenstein, 21st Century Fox’s Senior Vice President of Social Impact.

“The storytelling and message that ‘Hidden Figures’ carries is endearing and inspiring, and based on the remarkable community support this movie has received, we have witnessed first-hand the powerful impact it is having on audiences,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP and Chief Content & Programming Officer, AMC. “We’re honored to partner with Fox to help further the reach of this message to moviegoers across the country.”

If you want to experience Hidden Figures for the first time for free or simply want to see it again without going in your wallet, be sure to check out the locations. Free screenings will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 10AM in the following cities: Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; The Bronx, NY; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Detroit, MI; Los Angeles, CA; New Orleans, LA; Philadelphia, PA; Oakland, CA; St. Louis, MO; Miami, FL; and Washington, DC. Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis and can be reserved at https://www.amctheatres.com/hidden-figures-group.

