Chick-Fil-A’s Latest Move Has Pissed Off A Lot Of New Yorkers

Not cool.

6 hours ago

Alea Jo
US-ECONOMY

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty


For years, fans of the Chick-Fil-A restaurant chain have been begging and pleading to get one built in New York City.

But after having their wish come true just a couple of years ago, now it’s back to the drawing board. The New York Post reports that the Health Department shut down one of the Chick-fil-A locations in Midtown on Wednesday due to a permitting issue.

Customers are pissed about the sudden shutdown and are not ashamed about expressing it. One customer is livid after attempting to enter the 46th Street and Sixth Avenue location, only to be stopped by a pair of signs, saying it was closed. She quipped, “It’s disheartening…I was going to try it for the first time here today…They are going to have to do something important to gain my confidence back to eat their chicken.”

The disappointing note read, “Sorry, we are closed due to permitting issues. Thank you for understanding.” A city official revealed that the 46th Street location had been operating with a denied permit, which was related to submitting an incomplete application, but the restaurant reportedly took care of the problem on Wednesday.

Despite the inconvenience, Chick-Fil-A lovers are trekking to the next best location near 37th Street. Although officials for the Atlanta-based “chikin” chain say that the location will return good as new, the news of the shutdown comes just after being closed for another health code violation last month.

