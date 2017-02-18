Barack Obama Recognized By Historians As One Of The Best Presidents Ever

NewsOne Staff

It’s been nearly a month since former president Barack Obama has left the Oval Office and the accomplishments that he made during his tenure has landed him on a list of the best presidents in U.S. history. A C-SPAN survey of 91 presidential historians ranked Obama as the 12th best U.S. president ever, reports TIME.

Barack Obama has been whisked to a very good table at the club of former presidents, according to a C-SPAN survey of 91 presidential historians published on Friday. Obama’s 12th-place ranking only a month after leaving office is the best for any president since Ronald Reagan, who ranks ninth in the new survey. The list updates previous C-SPAN surveys compiled in 2009 and 2000.

Historians gave Obama high marks for pursuing equality, managing the economy, public persuasion and “moral authority.” On the other hand, he was judged to have been below-average in handling international relations. Overall, he placed ahead of such generally well-regarded chief executives as James Monroe and James Polk.

Edna Greene Medford, a Howard University historian and consultant on C-SPAN’s 2017 Presidential Historians Survey, says that she expected Obama to be ranked higher. “Historians prefer to view the past from a distance, and only time will reveal his legacy,” she told TIME.

