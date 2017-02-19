‘You Are The Special People’: Leaked Audio Captures Trump Inviting Golf Club Members To Cabinet Interviews

The audio file, which features Trump extending an invite to members of his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, is raising concerns about his confidentiality.

10 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
A leaked audio file that captures President Donald Trump inviting members of his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club to join his presidential transition meetings is raising a lot of concerns about his confidentiality when it comes to classified information. The audio file, which was released in November, features Trump openly speaking about meeting with Cabinet nominees at a dinner reception, reports Politico.

From Politico:

“We’re doing a lot of interviews tomorrow — generals, dictators, we have everything,” Trump told the crowd, according to an audio tape of his closed-press remarks obtained by POLITICO from a source in the room. “You may wanna come around. It’ll be fun. We’re really working tomorrow. We have meetings every 15, 20 minutes with different people that will form our government.”

“We’re going to be interviewing everybody — Treasury, we’re going to be interviewing Secretary of State,” he continued. “We have everybody coming in — if you want to come around, it’s going to be unbelievable….so you might want to come along.”

As he prepares to spend the third straight weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the tape provides a window into how Trump conducts himself away from the prying press and among the loyal faces of his club.

According to Politico, President Trump also conversed about the response to a North Korean missile test while at Mar-a-Lago.

Although Trump’s team says that he hasn’t discussed private information in public, many national security experts believe that his lack of discretion can be problematic, reports the source.

SOURCE: Politico

Photos