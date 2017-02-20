Features
Here’s The Story Behind The ‘Black People Are Being Pushed Out Of Atlanta’ Sign

Imagine seeing this during your morning commute.

1 day ago

Alea Jo
Rare Winter Storm In South Brings Ice And Snow To Region Unaccustomed To The Elements

Source: Daniel Shirey / Getty


A billboard in Atlanta is causing some heads to turns on a morning commute to work.

A number of signs down I-285, including one off of Redwine Road and another near Conley Road, display big white words reading “BLACK PEOPLE ARE BEING PUSHED OUT OF ATLANTA”.

The signs are linked to a documentary called Gentrified produced by the Black Film Channel. The film, which is being screened in cities such as Atlanta, Chicago and New York, explores the affects of gentrification. According to the film’s website which is linked in the billboard signs, the documentary will explore “the unspoken ethnic component behind the most devastating socioeconomic movement in American society today.”

Atlanta is one of many cities to experience housing instability with a men’s shelter of 30 years closing down and many residents being strained by rising housing costs.

Hopefully, the new doc can shed light on the subject of gentrification as the issue becomes a consistent topic in local circles.

Photos