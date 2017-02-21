NAACP Shames Officials Who Fined Interracial Couple For Not Removing Racist Graffiti

The state and local NAACP chapters blasted Stamford, Connecticut officials Monday for issuing a citation to an interracial couple for not removing racist graffiti on their garage door, the Stamford Advocate reports.

An investigation is at a dead end into who spray-painted the N-Word on the house over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The couple said they have been the target of racists in the past and refuse to whitewash the graffiti until the police do their job.

In the meantime, Stamford officials issued the couple a blight citation, which carries a $100 daily fine.

Darnell Crosland, legal counsel for the state NAACP, said that’s unacceptable, according to the Advocate. The organization demands a full investigation and protection of the couple.

“What we want you to do is to go canvass this neighborhood and find out who did this,” Crosland said. “What we want you to do is to put a patrol car out here and act like you give a damn, and make sure these people are protected.”

The homeowner Heather Lindsay, who is White, said the police need to do more and “not just cover it up and sweep it under the table as they have done in the past.” She added that their home has been vandalized several times, and at least three neighbors called her husband, who is Black, the N-word.

In an email to the Advocate, Stamford’s director of public safety, Ted Jankowski, said the police have fully investigated the case. And while the neighbors sympathize with situation, they want the couple to remove the graffiti. He said the local police department has offered to remove the racial slur at no cost to the couple.

Pretending that the incident never happened does not solve the problem, Crosland said.

He stated: “For them to be called nig—-, it must be so hurtful that they can easily just erase the board and suffer within, quietly by themselves, and act like nothing happened. And in fact, that’s what the Stamford police asked them to do. They were requested to take the sign down… and to just act normal, like nothing happened.”

SOURCE: Stamford Advocate

