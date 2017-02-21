Walmart Cashier Pays Half Of Grocery Bill For Family of Five

On Friday evening, Ashley Jordan and her husband, Michael, were shopping with their 1-year-old baby daughter, Kinseigh, at the store while their other two children Cayleigh, 5, and Aubreigh, 3, stayed at home with a sitter. Ashley and Michael piled their groceries for the next two weeks and new clothes for the girls into two carts.
At checkout, their cashier, Sharnique Dasant, told the couple that they looked like they needed a “blessing.
“She said ‘I think y’all need a blessing tonight!’ And she waked around to the machine and swiped the card,” Ashley, 27, tells PEOPLE. “She said ‘God told me to bless y’all!’ I said ‘Are you serious? Okay, thank you!’ ”
A South Carolina mother of three, was “absolutely blown away” when a Columbia Walmart cashier insisted on covering half of her $200 grocery bill with her personal credit card.
Source Yahoo.com
