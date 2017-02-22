Tom Brady’s Stolen Jersey Is Worth HOW Much?!

Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey is being valued at $500,000.00. You can buy a REALLY nice house for the same amount of money!! Reportedly, the Houston Police Department lists the crime as a first-degree felony. Brady noticed his jersey was missing after the Patriots’ beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. I think Tom Brady may have to let this one go. My guess is he won’t be getting that jersey back.

