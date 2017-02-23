Suge Knight’s Son Claims His Father Is Being Treated Like A ‘Mass Murderer’ In Jail

Suge Knight is still behind bars since his July 2015 arrest for reportedly injuring two men and killing one with his Ford F-150 Raptor truck in Compton, California.

The former Death Row founder still awaits trial for the murder since he’s unable to meet the $10 million bail. Unfortunately for Suge, his trial was delayed yet again on Wednesday, which caused his son to speak out about his dad allegedly being mistreated. According to the New York Daily News, Suge Jacob Knight said that the experience his father is having in jail has been “extreme,” and that law officials are “treating him like a mass murderer.”

He continued, “Going in today and hearing my dad ask to be treated like a regular inmate, it actually hurt me. Why does he even have to ask for that? I feel like it’s taking time away from his actual case.” Reports say that Knight is solely allowed to speak with his lawyer, and has yet to see his children. Suge Jr. continued expressing his outrage on social media.

The 21-year-old wrote, “I know sin is sin but what about mercy? I don’t know anybody who can sit in solitary confinement for two years and not speak to, nor choose his own lawyer. When will they let him get the best chance to defend himself.”

Sources say that Suge Knight has experienced health ailments like blindness in one eye since his detainment. His next trial date is scheduled for early summer.