Is This ‘Walking Dead’ T-Shirt Racist?

Because a line from the TV show references a horrible 18th Century counting rhyme, a major chain in Europe has removed it from its shelves.

Amajor retailer is causing an uproar by pulling a The Walking Dead t-shirt from its stores after complaints from a customer who said the shirt was racist.

The t-shirt references an extremely violent scene from the runaway hit about the zombie apocalypse, where the main villain, Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) uses the rhyme, “Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe” to decide which characters to kill with his barbed-wire wrapped baseball bat.

@Primark I want this shirt. Where can I buy one? pic.twitter.com/Rddok5urAY — Nym (@Nym146) February 23, 2017

The Independent reports that a British man, Ian Lucraft complained to the retailer that the shirt was racist and “…relates directly to the practice of assaulting black people in America.”

Lucraft , a Methodist Minister, notes that the counting rhyme originally goes: “Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe… catch a n***er by his toe.”

“It was fantastically offensive and I can only assume that no-one in the process of ordering it knew what they were doing or were aware of its subliminal messages,” said Lucraft.

He adds, “It is directly threatening of a racist assault, and if I were black and were faced by a wearer I would know just where I stood.”

The Independent reports that after Lucraft wrote to the CEO of Primark, the company decided to remove the shirt from its shelves.

A spokesman said: “Any offence caused by its design was wholly unintentional and Primark sincerely apologises for this.”

But many took to Twitter to decry the company’s decision, saying the shirt has nothing to do with racism at all.

@2bakes @Primark in this case, with the shirt. How can you possibly even think it is racist — James Clarke (@w0lfiee_x) February 23, 2017

So legitimately pissed at @Primark for taking the shirt down. Why give in to the pressure of one person over the encouragement of thousands? — Brandon Singleton (@BrandonLiukang) February 23, 2017

One Twitter user had another view:

Hi I have a lil rant I just wanted to get off my chest, re: a news story that came up in my feed about Primark discontinuing a shirt: pic.twitter.com/7iN0oDS1co — Jenn St-Onge (@princess_jem4) February 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Lucraft said he was “very pleased” with Primark’s decision.

Do you think the company went too far in removing the shirt?

SOURCE: Independent

SEE ALSO:

First HBCU Wins National Cheerleading Championships

Jay Z Is The First Rapper To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of Independent and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Roy Rochlin, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Tweets and Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne