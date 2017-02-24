Activists Write Their Version Of Declaration Of Independence

Photo by

National
Home > National

Activists Write Their Version Of Declaration Of Independence

The group states that People can "oppose, challenge and resist" in the document.

19 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

A group of activists and people of color rewrote the Declaration of Independence in their own words in protest of President Donald Trump, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

A group of fed up attorneys and activists have rewritten America’s sacred Declaration of Independence — with President Trump in the role of King George III.

Borrowing language and a tone of defiance from the iconic document, the new authors accuse Trump of undermining America’s core ideals, and are throwing down the gauntlet with a public call to rise up in protest. “When the President implements and/or advocates policies and practices inconsistent with the Constitution, the rule of law, and fundamental American values, it is incumbent upon the People to speak out and to take action, individually and collectively, to oppose, challenge and resist, where necessary and appropriate,” the document says.

…More than 100 activists, authors, workers and academics have signed their John Hancocks, lending their support to the creative call for action.

The activists’ move follows a protest against Trump during a GOP town hall in Virginia this week, reports Time.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsTime

SEE ALSO:

Here Is How A 12-Year-Old Hopes To School Peers To Become Activists

Pro-Life And Pro-Choice Activists To Protest Throughout The U.S.

20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

20 Pics Of Celebrities Protesting (PHOTOS)

activism , declaration of independence , donald trump administration , DONALD TRUMP AND BLACKS

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos