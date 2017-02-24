OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club

Amber Rose may be regretting a statement she made at the All Def Movie Awards on Wednesday.

In a video released, the model and entrepreneur excited the audience when she announced that she’s buying the popular L.A. strip club Ace of Diamonds.



Well, it looks like Ace of Diamonds is not too happy with her words. The owners of the club, SKWS Enterprises, assures Amber has no investments or ownership in the club. They commented her announcement is “unequivocally false”.

They are suing her for slander for over a million bucks according to TMZ.

