University Of Michigan Group Seeks Social Justice Space For People Of Color

Photo by

National
Home > National

University Of Michigan Group Seeks Social Justice Space For People Of Color

Students4Justice launched a petition after holding a sit-in and silent protest for more campus support for marginalized students.

1 day ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

A University of Michigan activist group recently launched a petition for an on-campus space for people of color to do social justice work and organizing, reports The College Fix.

From The College Fix:

[The group is asking that campus officials] provide them with “a permanent designated space on central campus for Black students and students of color to organize and do social justice work.”

The demand is one of several lodged by “Students4Justice,” who this month ratcheted up campus demonstrations to pressure administrators to cave, complaining in a newly launched petition that President Mark Schlissel has snubbed their demands.The clamor for a segregated space for students of color to organize social justice efforts comes as the public university builds a $10 million center for black students and others in the center of campus.

In their demands, students explain why the new multicultural student center is not enough…“We want documentation of past, current, and future student activism and this should be a permanent space that is staffed, and has resources for students to organize and share resources,” the demand letter states.

The petition also includes students’ claims about a hate crime that “threatened to kill members of [their] campus community,” reports The Atlanta Black Star.

SOURCE: The College Fix, The Atlanta Black Star

SEE ALSO:

Decline In Black Student Enrollment Continues At University of Michigan

Eastern Michigan University NAACP Chapter Raise Rallying Cry Against Campus Racism

21 Rappers Who Went To College

5 photos Launch gallery

21 Rappers Who Went To College

Continue reading 21 Rappers Who Went To College

21 Rappers Who Went To College

Believe it or not rappers have a lot more going on for them then just a hit single and a few tours. Here’s a quick look at 21 rappers who attended college.


 

Campus Diversity , social justice , Social Justice Movement , University of Michigan

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 5 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos