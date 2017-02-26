National
Home > National

Rachel Dolezal Is Now ‘Jobless And Living On Food Stamps’

17 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment
Rachel Dolezal

Source: Google / Getty

Your favorite fake Black woman is back two years later with a new book on race.

 

Your favorite fake Black woman Rachel Dolezal recently told The Guardian that she is currently on food stamps and is on the verge of homelessness without a job. She also claims that she is struggling to take care of her children.

In a recent interview, she said that despite her book deal and upcoming memoir, In Full Color,she is still living in a current state of poverty. And despite her issues, she is “not going to stoop and apologize and grovel” for the events that led up her national controversy two years ago:

“Today Dolezal is jobless, and feeding her family with food stamps. A friend helped her pay this month’s rent; next month she expects to be homeless. She has applied for more than 100 jobs, but no one will hire her, not even to stack supermarket shelves. She applied for a position at the university where she used to teach, and says she was interviewed by former colleagues who pretended to have no recollection of having met her. The only work she has been offered is reality TV, and porn. She has changed her name on all her legal documents, but is still recognized wherever she goes. People point at her and laugh.”

The former Spokane, Washington, Branch President of the NAACP and African-American Studies professor also stressed that she doesn’t see anything wrong about being untruthful about being Black.

“No, I don’t. I don’t think you can do something wrong with your identity if you’re living in your authenticity and I am. If I thought it was wrong, I would admit it,” she insisted.

Dolezal also admitted that she tried to sell her book to three dozen publishers, who all rejected her before she was given a deal. She hopes that In Full Color will be a catalyst for a much-needed conversation about race in America.

“[I wrote it] to set the record straight. But also to open up this dialogue about race and identity, and to just encourage people to be exactly who they are.”

OK girl. Good luck with that.

RELATED NEWS:

Rachel Dolezal: ‘I’m Equally Hated By The KKK And Black Feminists’

5-Year-Old Recreates Iconic Photos Of Notable Black Women For Black History Month

Auntie Maxine Is Not Playing Games: Calls Trump’s Administration ‘Scumbags’ For Ties To Russia

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Google, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

homeless , jobless , race , Rachel Dolezal , racial

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 6 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos