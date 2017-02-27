Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And His Speech Will Move You To Tears

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And His Speech Will Move You To Tears

The 'Moonlight' star got understandably emotional.

13 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
Leave a comment

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


 

Mahershala Ali came into the Academy Awards as the favorite to take the Best Supporting Actor prize for his incredible role in Moonlight, but that didn’t make his win any less amazing. The actor was understandably emotional when he took the stage to accept the award, his very first Oscar.

Ali first thanked the teachers throughout his life who introduced him to the world of acting. “I want to thank my teachers, my professors,” he said. “One thing that they consistently told me is that … it wasn’t about you, it’s not about you, it’s about these characters. You’re a servant. You’re in service to these characters.”

He went on to thank the cast and crew of Moonlight and ended by thanking his wife, who had given birth to their first child just days ago. “Lastly I wasn’t to thank my wife who was in the third trimester during award season. We just had a daughter a couple days ago I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process and really carrying me through it all.”

It was a touching moment for the actor who has seen a meteoric rise in the last year thanks to his incredible performances. While this is the highest point of Ali’s career so far, it seems to be just the beginning.

 

Mahershala Ali

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And His Speech Will Move You To Tears

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 6 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos