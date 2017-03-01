North Carolina School Board Declines Request To Ban Confederate Flag

Photo by

National
Home > National

North Carolina School Board Declines Request To Ban Confederate Flag

Students and parents complained that the symbol has increasingly popped up on bookbags and clothing at schools.

14 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

Students at Orange County, North Carolina public schools can continue displaying the Confederate flag on their clothing and other personal items.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the county’s school board rejected on Monday requests from the local NAACP, parents and students to impose a ban.

Stephen Halkiotis, the school board’s chair, expressed concerns about free speech rights, and said the board would create a committee to advise board members about symbolic speech. He also said the board would not tolerate hate speech or intimidation, the newspaper reported.

At the meeting, many of those in attendance told the board about increasing instances of the flag displayed on school bags, clothing and vehicles on school grounds. At one high school in the district, a student reportedly carried a Confederate flag around campus, and used a racial slur toward another student when asking if the symbol was offensive.

“It makes me feel isolated and distracts me,” Orange High School junior Shaniece Thorpe stated, referring to students who display the flag to feel superior to Black students, the News & Observer said.

Shaniece added: “I have the same potential or more potential than the people who feel like I am belittled in my class.”

SOURCE:  News & Observer

SEE ALSO:

Two Mississippi Universities Remove State Flag With Confederate Emblem

House Abandons Confederate Flag Ban At Veteran Cemeteries

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

free speech , Hate speech , NAACP , North Carolina Schools , School Board Ban Confederate Emblem

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 week ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 week ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos