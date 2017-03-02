An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen

Could Mother O be the one to save us from another Trump term?

8 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Before Trump got elected many Americans thought that in order to be President of the United States, you needed to have tons of political experience. Well now we know that millions of Americans will still vote for you despite lacking several years of a political background. This development is apparently what has caused Oprah Winfrey to change her tune regarding a possible 2020 presidential run.

The White House Council On Women And Girls Hosts The 'United State Of Women' Summit In D.C.

Source: Alex Wong / Getty


Oprah Winfrey recently sat down for an interview with The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations on Bloomberg Television and dropped the bombshell that she might consider running for presidential in the 2020 race. The Huffington Post has further details about the story, including why she could actually have a serious shot if she decided to enter the race.

The Huffington Post reports:

Oprah Winfrey never thought someone from a show business background with no political experience could rise to the office of POTUS, but here we are. And she’s apparently not ruling out a run of her own. 

[When discussing the possibility of a 2020 presidential run] The 63-year-old mogul replied, “I never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh.’ I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’”  

Director Michael Moore previously said that the Democratic Party should run someone like Oprah because of her high likability, stating “Democrats would be better off if they ran Oprah [Winfrey] or Tom Hanks. Why don’t we run somebody that the American people love and are really drawn to, and that are smart and have good politics and all that?”

Well we certainly wouldn’t be opposed to Mother O throwing her hat into the ring and giving politics a go. In the meantime, we have to survive these next four long years.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930064/rihanna-harvard-award/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930127/george-w-bush-racism-trump/

2020 presidential election , celebrity news , entertainment news , Oprah Winfrey , political news , Politics

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

27 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 week ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 week ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos