Cincinnati Man Kills Girlfriend Calls 911 to Confess

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
A Cincinnati man who lives int he Blue Ash suburb called 911 Wednesday night to confess that he shot and killed his girlfriend after a night of drinking.  56-year-old Joseph K. Smith called dispatch 8pm Wednesday night to confess and then said,”I don’t know if I’m going to be alive when you get here,I don’t want to live! I did something bad.”

After a stand-off with police Smith was taken into custody and charged with homicide.  Smith is being held on a $500,000 cash bond in a Hamilton County court Thursday morning.


Photos