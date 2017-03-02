Watch! Disney Airs Their First Same-Sex Kiss

Disney is taking one leap forward toward increased representation of LGBTQ communities. In an episode of the Disney series, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, a same-gender couple is shown kissing among a series of intimate lovers.
The episode follows the main characters attending a boy band concert where the song “Just Friends” inspires multiple lip-locks in the audience. One of the kissing couples are two men. You can watch a clip below.
Disney is not the only network giving light to LGBTQ couples. Nickelodeon made history with their first same-gender married couple on the show The Loud House. Interracial couple Harold (voiced by Wayne Brady) and Howard (voiced by Micahael McDonald) are introduced as the parents of the main character’s best friend, Clyde:
For cartoon lovers young and old, you can check out The Loud House and Star vs. the Forces of Evil, which was just renewed for a fourth season on Disney XD.
Also On 100.3:
The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time
28 photos Launch gallery
The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time
1. Beyonce Knowles1 of 28
2. Viola Davis2 of 28
3. Halle Berry3 of 28
4. Lupita Nyong’o4 of 28
5. Jennifer Lopez5 of 28
6. Eva Mendes6 of 28
7. Janet Jackson7 of 28
8. Anne Hathaway8 of 28
9. January Jones9 of 28
10. Natalie Portman10 of 28
11. Helen Mirren11 of 28
12. Donna Summer12 of 28
13. Jessica Alba13 of 28
14. Elizabeth Taylor14 of 28
15. Kerry Washington15 of 28
16. Halle Berry16 of 28
17. Michelle Dockery17 of 28
18. Lupita Nyong’o18 of 28
19. Amal Clooney19 of 28
20. Kerry Washington20 of 28
21. Jennifer Lopez21 of 28
22. Angelina Jolie22 of 28
23. Sharon Stone23 of 28
24. Queen Latifah24 of 28
25. Uzo Aduba25 of 28
26. Sofia Vergara26 of 28
27. Emma Stone27 of 28
28. Sarah Jessica Parker28 of 28
comments – Add Yours