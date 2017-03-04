Pisces Weekend Birthdays!

The Real Scoop
Its Pisces Season  check out the Celebrities celebrating there birthday this weekend.

Bobbi Kristina would have been 24 this Saturday.

56th GRAMMY Awards - Solstice Sunglasses and Safilo USA At GRAMMY Gift Lounge - Day 3

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

Daniel Craig Aka James Bond turned 49.

Looks like Reggie Bush enjoyed his day. He’s 32 years old.

It has been 34 weeks since Method Man posted anything to instagram. I hope he enjoyed his day.

K Michelle will be 34 years old. She’s working on new music get ready.

Michael Irvin will be 50 this weekend.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Photos