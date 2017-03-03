Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs, Anger + Chris Responds

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs, Anger + Chris Responds

This Billiboard article shed light on what many have known for a very long time.

7 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Since the horrific 2009 incident where he physically assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna, R&B star Chris Brown has been on a continuous downward spiral. There have been multiple arrests, pressed charges, messy breakups, online fights and numerous attacks on the media, but Billboard has released a detailed account of just how deep and serious Brown’s problems are.

NYLON Midnight Garden Party

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty


In a new article on its website, Billboard released a detailed exposé about Chris Brown’s ongoing downward spiral stemming from drug use and anger issues. The lengthy, in-depth read features direct quotes from former employees of Brown, as well as his friends and former associates. To put it mildly, the article is scathing, however it reveals a truth that many have known for quite a while and that many fans would like to pretend doesn’t exist…Chris Brown needs serious help.

As the article made the rounds on social media, #TeamBreezy (as expected) fiercely defended Brown against the numerous claims in the article, citing a media witch hunt and fake friends as the culprits. Meanwhile, Brown’s critics pointed out that a large portion of the article revealed what they have been saying for years.

Aside from claims describing his heavy drug use in detail, including cocaine, Molly, marijuana, Xanax and “lean,” there is also a detailed account of Brown’s increasing anger issues, where both the men and women in his life have been the victim of his verbal and physical attacks.

As expected, Brown has released two videos on social media addressing the article and refuting its claims. In the first, he says that it is nothing more than a ploy by the media to dim the light he has when he has new projects on the horizon. The second vid gives credit to his fans for finding out the so-called identity of the anonymous sources interviewed for the article. There is one thing certain about the entire piece and that is the fact that Brown has serious issues that have been glossed over by the overwhelming amount of “yes men” in his camp for the last several years.

You can read an excerpt of the Billboard interview BELOW:

On a Monday morning around this time in 2016, Chris Brown woke up and sparked a blunt. He had fallen asleep on a bright red sectional sofa in the living room of his $4.35 million mansion. It’s where he would pass out most evenings. Lately, says a former employee who was accustomed to scenes like this, Brown had trouble sleeping in his master bedroom upstairs and would instead watch sci-fi movies all through the night. Empty Styrofoam cups littered the table, a sign that Brown — who hadn’t been taking his medication for the bipolar II condition he had been diagnosed with in 2014 — had likely also been sipping lean (a mixture of promethazine/codeine syrup and a soft drink), his comedown of choice after a coke or Molly binge. Brown scrolled through Instagram, hunting for clues about the status of his ex, the 28-year-old model Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown’s response videos are BELOW:

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown speaks on allegations that his "downward spiral" is because of drug abuse #ClapBackSeason

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown says his fans done found out the identity of the alleged mole in his group 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930365/rihanna-paper-magazine-cover/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930402/foxy-brown-remy-ma-diss-record/

Billboard , celebrity news , chris brown , entertainment news , music news

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs, Anger + Chris Responds

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos