Body Cam Footage Shows Man Shot By Louisville Police Officer Was Unarmed

Footage from a body camera worn by a Louisville Metro Police officer who shot a man after telling him to put his hands up shows that the individual was unarmed. According to the Courier-Journal, an internal probe has been launched surrounding the incident that occurred on Wednesday which involved Officer Sarah Stumler and 38-year-old Bruce Warrick.

Officer Sarah Stumler’s body camera shows she approached a box spring leaning against a wall. As she looked behind the box spring, Warrick is seen in the video standing in the shadows. Stumler yelled, “Show your hands,” and raised her gun from her side.

While the officers waited on an ambulance, they stayed beside Warrick and applied pressure to his wound. Stumler can be heard saying, “You’re fine, man,” and, “You’re OK, just hold on.”

Warrick remained conscious and was audibly in pain in the videos.

No weapon is seen and Conrad said Thursday that none was found in a search of the house.

Stumler is currently on administrative leave pending the internal investigation. Warrick is in critical condition at the University of Louisville Hospital, reports the Courier-Journal.

“Chief Conrad and I are committed to a thorough investigation into the circumstances, and a fully transparent process, which started with releasing the body camera video a day after the incident. I urge patience as we undertake a thorough investigation — for Mr. Warrick, for Officer Stumler, and for our entire community,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement, according to the outlet.

