No Charges For North Carolina Cop Who Slammed 15-Year-Old Student To Ground

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman in North Carolina said this week that a grand jury will not bring charges against Rolesville High School resource officer Ruben De Los Santos after a shocking video showed him slamming a 15-year-old female student to the ground in January, reports ABC 11.

From ABC 11:

In the original 8-second video take on January 3, a group of students were congregated in an area and then De Los Santos picks up the student and slams her to the floor. Police said before it happened there was a fight between students and the teen who was thrown to the ground [and was later treated at a hospital for a concussion] was involved.

Rolesville Police Chief Langston requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident.

[Wake County District Attorney Lorrin] Freeman said her office sent presentments to the Wake County Grand Jury for willful failure to discharge duties and assault on a female, but the grand jury declined. Freeman stated that the matter will now be closed without further action.