No Charges For North Carolina Cop Who Slammed 15-Year-Old Student To Ground

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

No Charges For North Carolina Cop Who Slammed 15-Year-Old Student To Ground

The ACLU and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were looking into the January school incident involving the female teen.

Written By: Alea Jo

12 hours ago
Leave a comment

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman in North Carolina said this week that a grand jury will not bring charges against Rolesville High School resource officer Ruben De Los Santos after a shocking video showed him slamming a 15-year-old female student to the ground in January, reports ABC 11.

From ABC 11:

In the original 8-second video take on January 3, a group of students were congregated in an area and then De Los Santos picks up the student and slams her to the floor. Police said before it happened there was a fight between students and the teen who was thrown to the ground [and was later treated at a hospital for a concussion] was involved.

Rolesville Police Chief Langston requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident.

[Wake County District Attorney Lorrin] Freeman said her office sent presentments to the Wake County Grand Jury for willful failure to discharge duties and assault on a female, but the grand jury declined. Freeman stated that the matter will now be closed without further action.

Despite no charges for Los Santos, he resigned from the Rolesville Police Department earlier this month, reports Raw Story.

SOURCE: ABC 11Raw Story

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: ‘Black Piece Of S***t:’ North Carolina Teen Suspended After White Classmate Hurls Slurs

North Carolina School Board Declines Request To Ban Confederate Flag

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

46 photos Launch gallery

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Black people and police brutality , police and minors , racism in schools , school violence

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos