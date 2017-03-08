Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious

Less than two weeks after the fifth anniversary of Whitney Houston’s passing, her brother, Gary, was spotted passed out in a Chevy Tahoe outside of a well-known drug house in Atlanta.
According to a source familiar with the house, Gary supposedly purchased $200 worth of heroin and returned to his car to get high. Radar Online obtained the exclusive footage of Gary, high and unconscious after using.
This is so sad. Why would he try and go down the same road as his sister. He had to have known what it did to her, and now its as if he’s doing the same thing to himself.
Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston
14 photos Launch gallery
Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston
1. But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston1 of 14
2. But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston2 of 14
3. But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston3 of 14
4. But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston4 of 14
5. But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston5 of 14
6. But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston6 of 14
7. But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston7 of 14
8. But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston8 of 14
9. But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston9 of 14
10. But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston10 of 14
11. But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston11 of 14
12. Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston12 of 14
13. Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston13 of 14
14. Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston14 of 14
comments – Add Yours