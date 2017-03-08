Entertainment
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious

Written By: Nia Noelle

7 hours ago
Less than two weeks after the fifth anniversary of Whitney Houston’s passing, her brother, Gary, was spotted passed out in a Chevy Tahoe outside of a well-known drug house in Atlanta.

According to a source familiar with the house, Gary supposedly purchased $200 worth of heroin and returned to his car to get high. Radar Online obtained the exclusive footage of Gary, high and unconscious after using.

This is so sad. Why would he try and go down the same road as his sister. He had to have known what it did to her, and now its as if he’s doing the same thing to himself.

 


