Babyface and Braxton on Broadway!

*Fresh off of the success of their duet album, “Love, Marriage & Divorce,” Babyface and Toni Braxton are taking their act to Broadway next month.

Media sources report the pair is gearing up to join the Broadway production of “After Midnight.”

Produced by Scott Sanders and Wynton Marsalis, “After Midnight” is a new Broadway musical that takes a journey through jazz while set in the 1930’s in Harlem. The play stars Dulé Hill and features a 17-piece Jazz at Lincoln Center All Stars orchestra.

News of their pending Broadway run comes as Braxton and Babyface find themselves on top of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts with “Love, Marriage & Divorce.” The album, which sold more than 67,000 units in its first week, debuted at number four on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

Babyface and Braxton’s Broadway stint as part of “After Midnight” will begin on March 18.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article and Picture Courtesy of EUR Web

MLK Do Something Day 2014 [PHOTOS] 46 photos Launch gallery MLK Do Something Day 2014 [PHOTOS] 1. MLK Do Something Day 2014 [PHOTOS] 1 of 46 2. SALVATION ARMY 2 of 46 3. SALVATION ARMY 3 of 46 4. SALVATION ARMY 4 of 46 5. SALVATION ARMY 5 of 46 6. SALVATION ARMY 6 of 46 7. SALVATION ARMY 7 of 46 8. SALVATION ARMY 8 of 46 9. LAUREL 9 of 46 10. LAUREL 10 of 46 11. LAUREL 11 of 46 12. LAUREL 12 of 46 13. LAUREL 13 of 46 14. LAUREL 14 of 46 15. LAUREL 15 of 46 16. LAUREL 16 of 46 17. LAUREL 17 of 46 18. GLENVILLE 18 of 46 19. GLENVILLE 19 of 46 20. GLENVILLE 20 of 46 21. GLENVILLE 21 of 46 22. GLENVILLE 22 of 46 23. GLENVILLE 23 of 46 24. GLENVILLE 24 of 46 25. GLENVILLE 25 of 46 26. FULLERTON 26 of 46 27. FULLERTON 27 of 46 28. FULLERTON 28 of 46 29. FULLERTON 29 of 46 30. FULLERTON 30 of 46 31. FULLERTON 31 of 46 32. FULLERTON 32 of 46 33. CASE SCHOOL 33 of 46 34. CASE SCHOOL 34 of 46 35. CASE SCHOOL 35 of 46 36. CASE SCHOOL 36 of 46 37. CASE SCHOOL 37 of 46 38. CASE SCHOOL 38 of 46 39. CASE SCHOOL 39 of 46 40. Franklin D. Roosevelt 40 of 46 41. Franklin D. Roosevelt 41 of 46 42. Franklin D. Roosevelt 42 of 46 43. Franklin D. Roosevelt 43 of 46 44. Franklin D. Roosevelt 44 of 46 45. Franklin D. Roosevelt 45 of 46 46. Franklin D. Roosevelt 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading MLK Do Something Day 2014 [PHOTOS] MLK Do Something Day 2014 [PHOTOS] THANK YOU TO OUR DO SOMETHING DAY VOLUNTEERS: Here is what we did TOGETHER: Wrote letters and created accessories for soldiers, collected and packed toiletries for the homeless, created toys for animals, designed a Good Deeds puzzle piece to include in a mosaic, and donated at the cyber donation café at Laurel School Painted murals, cleaned classrooms and sorted books at Glenville High School Wrote poetry, lead nonviolence discussions and painted with the Salvation Army Youth Program Beautification projects at Fullerton, Franklin D Roosevelt and Case Elementary Schools Cellphone drive at Aio Wireless locations to be donated to the Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy center. Thank you to Aio Wireless, Laurel School and City Year for making this day a success! Also, thank you to the volunteers and students of the community that spent their time giving back with the Radio One Family!!!

Babyface and Braxton on Broadway! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com