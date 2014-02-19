*Fresh off of the success of their duet album, “Love, Marriage & Divorce,” Babyface and Toni Braxton are taking their act to Broadway next month.
Media sources report the pair is gearing up to join the Broadway production of “After Midnight.”
Produced by Scott Sanders and Wynton Marsalis, “After Midnight” is a new Broadway musical that takes a journey through jazz while set in the 1930’s in Harlem. The play stars Dulé Hill and features a 17-piece Jazz at Lincoln Center All Stars orchestra.
News of their pending Broadway run comes as Braxton and Babyface find themselves on top of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts with “Love, Marriage & Divorce.” The album, which sold more than 67,000 units in its first week, debuted at number four on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
Babyface and Braxton’s Broadway stint as part of “After Midnight” will begin on March 18.
SOURCE: EURweb.com
Article and Picture Courtesy of EUR Web
Babyface and Braxton on Broadway! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com