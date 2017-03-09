How Well Do You Know The Notorious B.I.G.?

All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style
1. Silk button-ups and a mean hat game.Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. How to look good as a unit.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. Sometimes, wearing shades while indoors is so necessary.Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. Timbs will never steer you wrong.Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. Every boss should own a pinky ring, or two.Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. Velour suits so wavy, Kanye is trying to bring them back in 2015.Source:Getty 6 of 13
7. One of the few people to make turtlenecks look cool.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. The importance of coordinating.Source:Getty 8 of 13
9. Versace, Versace, Versace.Source:Getty 9 of 13
10. Vest God.Source:Getty 10 of 13
11. “Every cutie bought a Coogi.”Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. That expensive bling and champagne is the best accessory to any outfit.Source:Instagram 12 of 13
13. Leather jackets of all different colors.Source:Instagram 13 of 13
